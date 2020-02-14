Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
With Ramayana-themed interiors and bhajans playing on board, the Railways next edition of the Ramayana Express, which take pilgrims to locations associated with Lord Ram, will give passengers the feel of being on a temple on wheels, a senio...
Notwithstanding Indias objection, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday once again raked up the Kashmir issue, vowing that Ankara will support Pakistans stand as it is a matter of concern to both the countries. Addressing a joint...
HIGHLIGHTSIOC coordination commission chief admitted Friday they face a very big communications job to soothe concerns over the coronavirus epidemic.He insisted that there was no danger of Tokyo 2020 being canceled or moved due to coronavir...
Fashion designer Manish Arora, who has always been vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA community, says his passion for diversity drives him to create gender-fluid and inclusive fashion. According to Arora, it is important for an artiste...