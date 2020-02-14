One civilian dead, two injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan in J-K's Poonch

One civilian was killed and two others were injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan across the Line of Control in Shahpur area of Poonch district on Friday.

Tehsildar of Shahpur area, Naresh Kumar said, "One civilian dead and two injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan in Shahpur area today." (ANI)

