Woman kills alcoholic husband in Jashpur in Chhattisgarh

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband over his alcoholism in

Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. The incident happened on February 12 in Sukhrapara

area of Pathalgaon town, an official said. "The man used to come home drunk and fight with the

his wife. On Wednesday, she attacked him with a sharp weapon and killed him. She kept changing her statement but later

confessed to the killing. She was arrested on Thursday," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

