Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman kills alcoholic husband in Jashpur in Chhattisgarh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jashpur
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 18:40 IST
Woman kills alcoholic husband in Jashpur in Chhattisgarh

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband over his alcoholism in

Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. The incident happened on February 12 in Sukhrapara

area of Pathalgaon town, an official said. "The man used to come home drunk and fight with the

his wife. On Wednesday, she attacked him with a sharp weapon and killed him. She kept changing her statement but later

confessed to the killing. She was arrested on Thursday," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Coronavirus hits Chinese health workers as economy limps back to life

Virus has killed six Chinese medical workers China says mainland cases rise by 5,090, with 121 new deaths Cities, offices and factories still struggling with restrictions Cambodian PM welcomes passengers from cruise liner Graphics on the...

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its sister city. The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to find a city in the United States committed ...

Senior TDP leader condemns corruption allegation against former CM Chandrababu Naidu

Senior Telugu Desam Party TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday condemned corruption allegation made by YSRCP leaders against party Chief and former Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and threatened them with legal action. In the...

PhonePe earmarks Rs 800 cr in marketing this year

Digital payments firm PhonePe on Friday said it has earmarked Rs 800 crore for marketing this year, to create awareness about the platform and expand its reach. The company roped in Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has joined Aamir Khan as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020