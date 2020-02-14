Woman kills alcoholic husband in Jashpur in Chhattisgarh
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband over his alcoholism in
Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. The incident happened on February 12 in Sukhrapara
area of Pathalgaon town, an official said. "The man used to come home drunk and fight with the
his wife. On Wednesday, she attacked him with a sharp weapon and killed him. She kept changing her statement but later
confessed to the killing. She was arrested on Thursday," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Jashpur
- Pathalgaon
- Sukhrapara
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel writes to PM Modi, requests him to repeal CAA
Firing in Shaheen Bagh reminds of Jan 30, 1948, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
SC registry summons Centre on Chhattisgarh govt's suit against NIA Act
Bhagwat interacts with RSS pracharaks from MP, Chhattisgarh
CAF soldier injured in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur firing succumbs to injuries