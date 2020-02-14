Defeating all odds, Panipat's Ruby becomes judge in Jharkhand

Braving all odds, Ruby has done what most of the girls of her age won't even think of. She has secured 52nd rank in the Civil Judge Junior Examination of Jharkhand. Living in a slum near Anaj Mandi along the GT Road, Ruby had to struggle on two counts -- extreme poverty and the loss of father.

"The biggest hurdle of my life was the unavailability of bread on a daily basis. After the father's death, mother Jahida Begum took care of five siblings," she told ANI. "Despite the financial crisis, my mother and brother Mohammad Rafi supported and motivated me a lot," added Ruby, who is MA in English.

She has also appeared in the Union Public Service Commission but she couldn't make it. In 2016, she appeared for the Delhi University examination for admission into the LLB course. In 2018, she appeared in the Haryana Judicial Services examination but couldn't clear it.

On April 27 last year, a fire broke out in her slum, which destroyed many hutments, but she did not give up. On May 27, she took the examination of Jharkhand Judicial Service for which she prepared on footpaths. On January 10 this year, she appeared in the interview only to come out with flying colours. (ANI)

