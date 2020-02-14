Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat attacks Centre over LPG price hike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:48 IST
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat attacks Centre over LPG price hike

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Friday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for

the steep hike in prices of LPG cylinders and said the Centre was "pickpocketing" the savings of the common man.

She was addressing a press conference in Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global

rates of the fuel. But to insulate domestic users, the Union government

almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.

LPG price was increased to Rs 858.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder from Rs 714 previously, which is the steepest hike in

rates since January 2014 when prices had gone up by Rs 220 per cylinder to Rs 1,241.

"With this hike in LPG cylinder prices, the Narendra Modi government is pickpocketing the savings of the common

man," she said. "The country ranks 102nd in the hunger index of 130

countries. Yet the Centre curtailed funds for food security by Rs 75,000 crore. Allocation for SC/STs, which should be 16 per

cent as per population, is merely 2-3 per cent under the Modi government," she added.

She attacked the Centre for planning to sell assets like Air India and Life Insurance Corporation.

Karat said the CPI(M) would hold door-to-door campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register

of Citizens, and the National Population Register as these moves are the Centre's "political trishul" to attack the

Constitution. "The Maharashtra government should clear its stand on

CAA, NRC and NPR," she demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Man proposes to girlfriend in EW Metro''s inaugural train

Commercial services of the East-West Metro corridor here began with much fanfare on Friday, with employees greeting passengers of the first train with roses while a man proposed marriage to his girldfriend inside a coach on the occasion of ...

UPDATE 1-Cruise industry shuns Asia, seeking to limit coronavirus risks

The plight of the cruise ship off Japan with more than 200 coronavirus infections and the shunning of another luxury liner by five ports despite no known cases has led to a sharp change in tack for an industry in shock avoid Asia. To that e...

Trial court can issue fresh date for execution of Nirbhaya convicts, Centre's plea no impediment: SC

The Supreme Court made it clear on Friday that pendency of the Centres plea, seeking separate execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, will not come in the way of trial courts issuing fresh date fo...

Former Sri Lankan envoy to Russia arrested over financial fraud of 7 aircraft for Air Force

Sri Lankan authorities on Friday arrested a former ambassador to Russia and a close relative of the Rajapaksa brothers over an alleged financial fraud in the purchase of seven MIG -27 aircraft for the countrys Air Force. Udayanga Weeratunga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020