Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pulwama anniversary: CRPF says refining its capabilities, proactively neutralising adversaries

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:52 IST
Pulwama anniversary: CRPF says refining its capabilities, proactively neutralising adversaries

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, the CRPF on Friday said the force has been constantly refining its capabilities in terms of tool and tactics and proactively neutralising the nefarious designs of the adversaries besides destroying the eco system on which such elements thrive. Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari also said a well synergised proactive response system is in place in collaboration with all the stakeholders including various central and state agencies.

"The CRPF has been constantly refining its capabilities in terms of tool and tactics not only to proactively neutralise any of the nefarious designs of the adversary but also to destroy the eco system on which such elements thrive. "For effective internal security grid, integration of the civil society is of crucial import for the information flow, and in particular, adherence to security regimes during daily life for larger good of the community," he said in a statement.

Paying heartfelt tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans, who were killed at Pulwama a year ago when an explosive laden vehicle rammed a bus, Maheshwari said the force is a brave fighting force on federal grid and remains undeterred by any untoward incidence. "Challenges of low intensity conflict zones are dynamic," he said.

Maheshwari said the CRPF does care for its people and families of the martyrs are well looked after. "We reiterate our commitment to serve the nation and all the residents with renewed zeal and preparedness towards their security and ease of living," he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to some reports which suggested non-receipt of dues by the some of the deceased, an official spokesperson said no amount of assistance can ever match up to the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers for the cause of the motherland, yet the next-of-kin (NoK) of each of the Pulwama martyrs except one have already been paid all financial dues and benefits as applicable. "The assistance which is due to the NoK of one of the martyrs is held up as the case of legal heir is sub-judice. All the families are getting last pay drawn as monthly pension," the spokesperson said.

Over and above, all of them have also been paid the entire donations contributed by various individuals/organisation through the CRPF as token of gratitude to the deceased. The total amount paid to each of family range from Rs 2.16 crore to Rs 3.4 crore.

In addition, families of 19 of the deceased Pulwama jawans have been allotted residential flats by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India. The rest 21 cases are under process. Similarly, the Reliance Foundation has transferred educational assistance to the accounts of the kin of 27 deceased jawans based on their need. Five cases out of the requests received, are also under active consideration.

The kin of 17 deceased jawans have been offered jobs by different state governments. "We, in CRPF continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with near and dear ones of our martyrs. We reiterate that the next-of-kin of our martyrs continue to be part of CRPF family," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkish court acquits novelist accused of Kurdish militant ties

An Istanbul court acquitted novelist Asli Erdogan on Friday of charges of belonging to a terrorist group, in one of a series of cases that have fuelled concern among European Union states and rights groups about a deterioration of media fre...

Sports News Roundup: Lightning run win streak to 9; Tokyo 2020 won't be canceled over coronavirus crisis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB notebook Astros Altuve, Bregman apologizeTwo of the Houston Astros top hitters, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, issued apologies for their role in a sign-st...

TDP alleges YSRCP attempting to malign image of Naidu in connection with IT raids

Telugu Desam Party TDP on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP government in the state is trying to malign the image of N Chandrababu Naidu and his party. Referring to the recent IT raids and CBDT note, the TDP accused YSRCP of trying to sling m...

Cops, locals come to aid of UK couple stranded at station

Living up to the motto of atithi devo bhava, local policemen and residents came to thehelp of a tourist-couple from the UK, who had got down at wrong train station in Maharashtra, and ferried them to theirhotel on late Thursday night. The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020