Pulwama anniversary: CRPF says refining its capabilities, proactively neutralising adversaries

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, the CRPF on Friday said the force has been constantly refining its capabilities in terms of tool and tactics and proactively neutralising the nefarious designs of the adversaries besides destroying the eco system on which such elements thrive. Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari also said a well synergised proactive response system is in place in collaboration with all the stakeholders including various central and state agencies.

"The CRPF has been constantly refining its capabilities in terms of tool and tactics not only to proactively neutralise any of the nefarious designs of the adversary but also to destroy the eco system on which such elements thrive. "For effective internal security grid, integration of the civil society is of crucial import for the information flow, and in particular, adherence to security regimes during daily life for larger good of the community," he said in a statement.

Paying heartfelt tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans, who were killed at Pulwama a year ago when an explosive laden vehicle rammed a bus, Maheshwari said the force is a brave fighting force on federal grid and remains undeterred by any untoward incidence. "Challenges of low intensity conflict zones are dynamic," he said.

Maheshwari said the CRPF does care for its people and families of the martyrs are well looked after. "We reiterate our commitment to serve the nation and all the residents with renewed zeal and preparedness towards their security and ease of living," he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to some reports which suggested non-receipt of dues by the some of the deceased, an official spokesperson said no amount of assistance can ever match up to the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers for the cause of the motherland, yet the next-of-kin (NoK) of each of the Pulwama martyrs except one have already been paid all financial dues and benefits as applicable. "The assistance which is due to the NoK of one of the martyrs is held up as the case of legal heir is sub-judice. All the families are getting last pay drawn as monthly pension," the spokesperson said.

Over and above, all of them have also been paid the entire donations contributed by various individuals/organisation through the CRPF as token of gratitude to the deceased. The total amount paid to each of family range from Rs 2.16 crore to Rs 3.4 crore.

In addition, families of 19 of the deceased Pulwama jawans have been allotted residential flats by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India. The rest 21 cases are under process. Similarly, the Reliance Foundation has transferred educational assistance to the accounts of the kin of 27 deceased jawans based on their need. Five cases out of the requests received, are also under active consideration.

The kin of 17 deceased jawans have been offered jobs by different state governments. "We, in CRPF continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with near and dear ones of our martyrs. We reiterate that the next-of-kin of our martyrs continue to be part of CRPF family," the spokesperson said.

