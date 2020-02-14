We are empowered, not just a herd of sheep: Anurag Kashyap at Jamia

Expressing solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) here who are protesting against CAA and NRC, film director Anurag Kashyap on Friday said the crowd gives him strength and the ongoing struggle has made everyone realise "that we are empowered and not just a herd of sheep." "The crowd gives me strength. The ongoing struggle has made everyone realise that we are empowered and not just a herd of sheep," said Kashyap to the cheers of the gathering protesting against the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Kashyap went on to say that the resistance which started in Jamia further inspired JNU and subsequently the rest of the nation. "Now, there is a pressing need for more people to come together to safeguard the nation and the Constitution," he said. He urged the protesters to raise their voice without partaking in violence even when provoked, and hold their ground until all their questions are answered satisfactorily.

Kashyap concluded by exhorting the protesters to not budge from their stand even in the face of adversity. He emphasised that the fight cannot be won with force but peace and patience. (ANI)

