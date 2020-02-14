Elaborate security arrangements for CM's swearing-in ceremony: Police

The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements and issued a traffic advisory for the oath-taking ceremony of chief minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal at the Ramlila Ground here on February 16, officials said on Friday. Around 2,000 to 3,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and the para military will be stationed in the national capital as part of the security arrangements.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 AM on Sunday at the Ramlila Ground here and traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, they said. A multi-level security arrangement will be in place on Sunday, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue, the officials said.

Door frame metal detectors and baggage scanners will also installed in and around the ground. Kejriwal will be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third time. He has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue.

On Sunday, cars will have to be parked at the Civic Centre and behind it. Buses will be parked on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking and service roads in Rajghat and Samta Sthal as per requirements, the advisory said. OB vans shall be parked on the footpath along JLN Marg opposite Ramlila Maidan beyond gate number 2 up to the roundabout near Kamla Market, it stated.

No commercial vehicles will be allowed from Rajghat chowk and Delhi Gate chowk towards Guru Nanak Dev chowk via JLN Marg, Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via Desh Bandu Gupta Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh flyover, the advisory added. The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls held last week, bagging 62 out of 70 seats.

