Temperature rise across Himachal Pradesh

Temperatures across Himachal Pradesh were recorded several notches above the normal on Friday, the Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperatures were around 3-4 degrees above normal, whereas the maximum temperatures were nearly 4-5 degrees above normal, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 25.7 degrees Celsius, while it was 25.5 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur, he said. The mercury climbed to 25 degrees Celsius in Solan, followed by Kangra at 23.7 degrees Celsius and Sundernagar at 23.5 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Shimla and Dharamshala recorded their respective highs at 18.9 degrees Celsius and 16.6 degrees Celsius, he said. The day temperature was 18 degrees Celsius in Manali, 13.5 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie and 11.2 degrees Celsius in Kufri.

Kalpa and Keylong recorded maximum temperatures of 7.7 degrees Celsius and 4.9 degrees Celsius respectively. The coldest place in the state was Keylong at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Kalpa recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Manali was 2.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri at 5.7 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie at 6.1 degrees Celsius and Shimla at 7.6 degrees Celsius. The Met department has forecast rain and snowfall at isolated places in the middle and the high hills of the state on February 18 and 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

