Clash erupts in Uttar Pradesh village, 11 held

Eleven people were arrested after a clash erupted between two groups in Mangta village here.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.

Some people suffered injuries in the incident that took place on Thursday. (ANI)

