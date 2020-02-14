Clash erupts in Uttar Pradesh village, 11 held
Eleven people were arrested after a clash erupted between two groups in Mangta village here.
Eleven people were arrested after a clash erupted between two groups in Mangta village here.
The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.
Some people suffered injuries in the incident that took place on Thursday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh