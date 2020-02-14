Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy attacked in Bihar's Arrah
The convoy of the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked with stones pelted by an angry mob here on Friday.
The convoy of the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked with stones pelted by an angry mob here on Friday.
Earlier on February 5, Kanhaiya was injured after stones were pelted at his convoy in Supaul on Wednesday.
Kanhaiya, a former JNU Students Union president, was headed towards Saharsa after addressing a rally in Supaul at the time of the incident. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanhaiya Kumar
- Arrah
- Bihar
- Supaul
- Communist Party of India
- Saharsa
- Students Union
ALSO READ
Opposition latches onto misprinted letter to allege NRC has begun in Bihar
Bihar BDO clarifies over 'NRC' mention in letter, rectifies 'printing mistake' in fresh order
Union Budget contains nothing for Bihar, common man: Tejashwi
Private firm's employees mistaken for CAA-NRC surveyors in Bihar rescued from locals
Bihar industry bodies give mixed reactions on Union Budget