Truck driver electrocuted to death in Odisha

A man driving a sand-laden truck was electrocuted to death when the vehicle

came in contact with overhead power transmission lines in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Tarapada village in Mahakalapada police station area when the vehicle touched the

sagging high tension lines, a senior police officer said. The deceased has been identified as Prabhat Sethy and

the body sent for a post-mortem, he said. A case of unnatural death has been registered, the

officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

