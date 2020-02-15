Three Lankan fishermen held for fishing in Indian waters

The Indian Navy on Saturday arrested three Sri Lankan fishermen for fishing in Indian territorial waters. The boat used by the fishermen was also impounded, police said. The fishermen from Mannar in the island nation were arrested by the Naval personnel, when they were fishing off Dhanushkodi, they said.

The fishermen were handed over to the Marine police, who registered a case against them and are investigating. In October last year, 18 Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested and their boats impounded by the Coast Guard for fishing off the Nagapattinam coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

