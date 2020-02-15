ATM stolen in southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad Extension

An ATM in southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad Extension was stolen by some unidentified people, following which a case has been registered, police said on Saturday. Police received a call about the theft on Saturday morning following which senior officers visited the scene of the crime.

According to the police, some unidentified people came in a four-wheeler a fled with the automated teller machine (ATM). A case has been registered at Govindpuri police station and teams are working to identify and arrest of suspects, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said, adding CCTV footage were being scanned to identify the accused.

