Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre favored telcos by deferring recovery of dues: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 16:49 IST
Centre favored telcos by deferring recovery of dues: Cong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Supreme Court rapped telecom companies for failing to pay their dues to the Department of Telecommunications despite orders, the Congress lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of "favoring" private players by deferring the recovery of dues. Posing a question to the Union government, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked, "What is the quid pro quo for the Modi government to defer the recovery of dues from telecom companies?"

The apex court had on Friday directed top executives of telcos to explain why contempt action should not be initiated against them for the non-compliance of its October 2019 order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to DoT. Surjewala alleged that on January 23, the Narendra Modi government had issued an order "for not recovering the dues from telecom companies and not to take any coercive action".

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of deferring the recovery of Rs 42,000 crore (spectrum auction installment) from telecom companies in a Union Cabinet decision in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Mandhana feels Indian women team's middle order can 'definitely improve'

After losing in the final of Tri-Series against Australia, Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana has admitted the scope for improvement for their middle-order. The middle order could definitely improve. There are some things we still have ...

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...

Portuguese president arrives in Goa on 2-day visit

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which his country and the state government will sign an MoU on augmenting water supply and sewerage management.He was welcomed at the intern...

Maha CM assures decision in public interest on NPR & NRC:Awhad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured to take a decision on the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register NPR in the interest of people through discussions, NCP leader and state Housin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020