Adityanath asks Lucknow residents to keep Gomti river clean

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked people of Lucknow to make efforts to keep the Gomti river clean. "The government is making efforts at its level to clean the Gomti river. People here should also be aware of this so that we could restore the river to its old form," the CM said addressing a function at King George Medical University.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Water is life. We should make an effort to create awareness about the purity of water." Referring to the Namami Gange project, the CM said when he visited the Ganga along with NDRF personnel during floods, soldiers told him that four years ago they used to get red rashes on their body while touring the river for rescue operations but the situation had changed now.

The CM said the Swachh Bharat Mission has reduced diseases and due to this, there is a sharp decline in cases of encephalitis in Gorakhpur.

