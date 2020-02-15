Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adityanath asks Lucknow residents to keep Gomti river clean

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:12 IST
Adityanath asks Lucknow residents to keep Gomti river clean
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. [File photo] Image Credit: ANI

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked people of Lucknow to make efforts to keep the Gomti river clean. "The government is making efforts at its level to clean the Gomti river. People here should also be aware of this so that we could restore the river to its old form," the CM said addressing a function at King George Medical University.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Water is life. We should make an effort to create awareness about the purity of water." Referring to the Namami Gange project, the CM said when he visited the Ganga along with NDRF personnel during floods, soldiers told him that four years ago they used to get red rashes on their body while touring the river for rescue operations but the situation had changed now.

The CM said the Swachh Bharat Mission has reduced diseases and due to this, there is a sharp decline in cases of encephalitis in Gorakhpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Credit growth momentum picking up; Budget proposals not to stoke inflation, says Das

Amid concerns over the economic slowdown, RBI chief Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said credit growth momentum is picking up and ruled out any possible spike in inflation due to Budget proposals as the government is maintaining fiscal prudence...

Need India-Portugal joint expertise in various areas of economy: Portuguese President

Terming India as an economic and social global power, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Saturday said the countrys priority is to have joint expertise in various areas of the economy. A forum, organised by industry bodies, CII...

Mandhana feels Indian women team's middle order can 'definitely improve'

After losing in the final of Tri-Series against Australia, Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana has admitted the scope for improvement for their middle-order. The middle order could definitely improve. There are some things we still have ...

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020