Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three engineering students from Kashmir held on sedition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 19:30 IST
Three engineering students from Kashmir held on sedition
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three students from Kashmir studying at a private engineering college in Hubballi district of Karnataka were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on a messaging platform, police said on Saturday. Police said, according to preliminary information, the students are from Shopianin Kashmir and action has been taken on the basis of a complaint from the college management.

"We received information that three students hailing from Kashmir studying at the KLE Institute of Technology had raised slogans supporting Pakistan. They had made a video about it which has gone viral. Immediately our team headed by Inspector Gokul Road station went to the spot and arrested them," Hubli-DharwadPolice Commissioner R Dileep said. Right-wing activists, including those from Bajarang Dal who had gathered near the college, demanded stringent action against the three.

As the students were being taken to the police station with their faces covered, an activist tried to attack them, but police escorted them safely. The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections relating to sedition and affecting communal harmony, the official said. "We are investigating, and whatever comes out as per evidence, law and facts, we will take further action. We will look into their background, whether anyone has tried to mislead them," Dileep said, adding that the arrest should not be seen as action against any particular community or region.

According to officials, the selfie video of the three has gone viral as they posted it on Whatsapp. In the video, one of them can be purportedly seen initially uttering something with background music on, after which they chant 'Azadi' one after the other. Then joining the chorus to the music that is playing, they purportedly say "Pakistan Zindabad." The music they played is said to be the Pakistani military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) song, which police said needs to be ascertained.

The video seems to have been recorded at the college hostel, where the students were put up. College principal Basavaraj Anami said the college has given a complaint to the police and the students will be suspended. The students were admitted under central quota and two are doing their first-year civil engineering, while the other is a third-year student in the same stream, he said. According to him, the three had made the video and posted it on WhatsApp.

"It came to our notice in the morning, following which I called the students immediately to my office, and informed the police," the principal told reporters. "In the video, they have purportedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly in the backdrop of the Pulwama attack anniversary yesterday," he added. Union minister Pralhad Joshi, who hails from the district, described the act as unfortunate and demanded strict action against those involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News and Myths on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Twelve tortoises seized at Howrah railway station; 3 held

Three people, including a woman, were on Saturday arrested by Government Railway Police, Howrah and seized 12 tortoises from their possession. The arrest took place at Howrah railway station in West Bengal following an inquiry and personal ...

DLSA tracks 21 destitute, addicts, homeless kids in rehabilitation campaign by Rohini District Court

The Delhi Legal Services Authority DLSA tracked and identified around 21 destitute and homeless children at north Delhis Madhuban Chowk and nearby areas in a week-long rehabilitation campaign organised by the Rohini District Court. Accordin...

Turkey says Syria dispute won't affect Russian S-400 defence deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankaras relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, Russian news agencies reporte...

Winning ICC Test Championship is bigger achievement than claiming ODI or T20 World Cup title: Pujara

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said winning the ICC Test Championship will be a much bigger achievement than claiming an ODI or T20 World Cup title. India have secured 360 points from the first seven Tests to stay on co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020