DLSA tracks 21 destitute, addicts, homeless kids in rehabilitation campaign by Rohini District Court

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:56 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) tracked and identified around 21 destitute and homeless children at north Delhi's Madhuban Chowk and nearby areas in a week-long rehabilitation campaign organized by the Rohini District Court. According to a statement issued by the Rohini District Court, in the campaign held between January 31 to February 7, nine of the children were provisionally admitted in government schools, five identified as drug addicts were sent to a rehabilitation center and five children whose parents could not be contacted are under process of being rehabilitated.

In another initiative, the legal services authorities of Rohini District Court organized a health check-up camp in association with Shree Aggarsain International hospital for the judicial officers and staff on February 13, the statement said. Inaugurated by District and Sessions Judges R P Pandey and Swarana Kanta Sharma, the camp focused on health advice by doctors as well as provided facilities like ECG, blood sugar, and blood pressure check-up, physiotherapy, bone mineral density check-up, it said.

Besides, new technology for checking spine alignment and body balancing to find out postural problems were also provided at the camp, the statement said. District Judge (Commercial court) Vinod Kumar, Judge Paramjeet Singh, DLSA Secretaries Sandeep Gupta and Sunil Gupta were also a present at the occasion.

The DLSA also organized an old-age home visit program for students of V S P K international school on February 13 to make them understand the condition of elderly people residing there, the statement said.

