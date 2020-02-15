Locust attacks in Control now: Union Minister Kailash Choudhary

Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Saturday assured the farmers that the locust attacks have been brought under control now. Speaking to media, Union MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said: Locust attacks have been controlled. Now the situation is normal. Locusts came to India from Pakistan's side. We have contained the locusts through modern technology."

He also emphasised that neighbouring countries have appreciated India's efforts in tackling the locust attacks. "Other countries have also appreciated our efforts and noted that if the Indian government had not taken steps in time, locusts would have reached Bangladesh too," added Choudhary.

He said for tackling the menace in the future the government has taken several actions. "We have made the required arrangements for the future as well. Ten new machines have been bought in. Also, other latest machines have been ordered". Crops over thousands of hectares in Rajasthan have been destroyed by locust in the last few months. The western districts of the state bordering with Pakistan have been the worst affected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

