Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Inter-state vehicle theft racket busted; seven held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palghar
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 11:56 IST
Maha: Inter-state vehicle theft racket busted; seven held
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Palghar Police in Maharashtra claimed to have busted an inter-state four-wheeler theft racket with the arrest of seven people. The accused allegedly stole 55 vehicles, mostly pickup vans, an official said, adding that 27 vehicles worth about Rs one crore were seized from their possession.

The modus operandi of the accused was to steal vehicles, change their engine and registration numbers and sell them at a lower price, District Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told reporters on Saturday evening. He said there were several complaints of theft of four-wheelers in the district following which a special team was formed to probe the crime.

The accused used to watch out for the vans during day time and steal the vehicles during night using duplicate keys. They then took the vehicles to a garage in Bhiwandi town where they removed the original number plates and erased the engine and chassis numbers. These were replaced with numbers and other specifications of scrapped vehicles, the official said. The accused then sold these vehicles in the market at a lower price, Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen 51 pickup/towing vans from Palghar, one from Kapurbawdi in neighboring Thane city, two from Valsad in Gujarat, and another vehicle from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the official said. In addition to this, they had stolen parts of five vehicles parked on roadsides and also committed theft of five stray cattle, he said.

Total 27 vehicles worth around Rs one crore were seized from the possession of the seven accused, who were arrested on Thursday, the official said. They were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 379 (theft), 465, 468, 471 (all for forgery) and 34 (common intention), and produced before a magistrate who remanded them in police custody till February 20, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Restraint over language must be maintained in Bihar polls: Paswan

The Bihar Assembly polls later this year should be fought on local development issues and restraint over language must be maintained, Union minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan has said. The remarks by the BJP ally assume significance a...

Sisodia, Jain, Hussain, Gahlot, Rai take oath as ministers of Delhi Cabinet

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as council of ministers in the newly-sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan here.Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party AAP...

Southeast Asia feels the burn as virus keeps Chinese tourists at home

Elephant parks unvisited, curios at markets unsold as tuk-tuks sit idle Southeast Asia is facing billions of dollars in losses from a collapse in Chinese tourism since the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus. From Luang Prabang in northern...

Zimbabwe looking forward to Bangladesh challenge: Taylor

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has said his sides performance in the recent series against Sri Lanka would motivate them to do well against Bangladesh in the one-off Test later this month. Zimbabwe, playing their first Test series in more ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020