PM on day-long visit to Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul here. He released the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and its mobile application.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were present on the occasion. On a day's visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi has a busy schedule that will see him launching over 30 projects and inaugurating a 430-bed super-specialty government hospital in Varanasi.

He will flag off the IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through a video link. It will be the first overnight private train in the country to connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centers of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and unveil a 63-feet tall statue of the RSS ideologue - the tallest statue of the leader in the country.

