PM unveils statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 63-feet tall statue of former Bhartiya Jana Sangh leader Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya here. The 'Pancha Loha' statue is the tallest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure. He also inaugurated the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre.

The Memorial Centre has the engravings of the life and times of Deendayal Upadhyaya. About 30 Odisha craftsmen and artists have worked on the project during the last year. The Prime Minister, who arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Sunday morning, is scheduled to inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super speciality government hospital and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Benaras Hindu University, and an exhibition 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek', besides flagging off IRCTC's Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.