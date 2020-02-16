Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict restrictions to continue as J-K admin extends 2G mobile data service till Feb 24

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:20 IST
Strict restrictions to continue as J-K admin extends 2G mobile data service till Feb 24

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the 2G mobile data service and fixed line internet connectivity wherever provided across the union territory till February 24, an official spokesperson said on Sunday. However, the internet service providers (ISP) have been given directions to ensure access to 1,485 white-listed sites only and not to any social media applications allowing peer-to-peer communication and virtual private network (VPN) applications, he said.

"The directions shall be effective from February 16 and remain in force till February 24, unless modified earlier," he said quoting an order issued by the Home Department. The 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored in Jammu and Kashmir on January 25 after remaining suspended since August 5 last year after the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"Whereas, reports have been received from the intelligence and law enforcement agencies inter-alia bringing out the manner in which social media sites are being accessed through the virtual private network (VPN) applications, for coordinating terror activities as well as to upload provocative material aimed at disturbing the public order. "It has also been reported that attempts have been made to disturb the public peace by spreading rumours to incite the general public over the last week which necessitated temporary suspension of the mobile data services for limited period of time by the authorised officers," read the order issued by Principal Secretary, Home department, Shaleen Kabra.

With regard to mobile data service, he said ISPs would ensure access only to the 1,485 whitelisted sites and not to any social media applications allowing peer-to-peer communication and VPN applications. "Data services shall be available on the postpaid mobiles and on prepaid SIM cards of such holders whose credentials have been verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections; and the internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only," he said in his order.

About fixed line internet connectivity, he said, "Wherever connectivity has been provided with effect from January 14 and onwards, ISPs shall ensure that access is limited to the whitelisted sites and not to any social media applications allowing peer-to-peer communication and VPN applications. "Internet connectivity shall be available only after mac-binding. It is further directed that all those who are provided access to the internet shall ensure that it is not misused for uploading the provocative material inimical to the interest of the state," the order read.

Kabra said the access or communication facilities made available by the government by way of e-terminals or internet kiosks apart from special arrangements for tourists, students and traders would continue. The inspector generals of police, Kashmir and Jammu, would ensure communication of these directions to the service providers forthwith and ensure implementation of the directions with immediate effect, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

J-K admin directs DDOs to credit 'wrongly parked' money into exchequer

Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked the drawing and disbursing officers DDOs to credit all the wrongly parked balances into the exchequer within a weeks time, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The amounts parked in the accounts h...

Sebi plans to implement governance structure to ensure ongoing compliance

Markets regulator Sebi is looking to prepare and implement a governance structure, which is custom-made to suit to the needs of business, and advising its staff of their obligations to ensure ongoing compliance. The regulator plans to prepa...

Thane: ''Godman'', 2 others booked in Rs 20 lakh cheating case

A self-styled godman and two others were booked on Saturday in Mumbra for allegedly dupingfive persons of Rs 20 lakh, Thane police said. Baba Kalim Shah Varshi and his accomplices Yakeen andFazal told complainant Sohel Qureshi that they cou...

Portuguese president visits churches in Old Goa

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Sunday visited churches in Old Goa, including the Basilica of Bom Jesus where relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved.He also paid a visit to the Institute Mater Dei Santa Monica, a church i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020