4 held with illegal firearms in Bengal

Four persons were arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad district in the early

hours of Sunday after illegal arms and ammunitions were seized from them, the police said.

Seven revolvers, one musket rifle, a carbine and 85 rounds of live cartridges were seized from their possession, a

police officer said, adding, they were arrested from Islampur area of the district.

Two of the four accused are residents of Malda district, while the other two are residents of Domkol and

Jalangi in Murshidabad district. The arms and the ammunition were brought to

Murshidabad from Malda district to be sold here, the Superintendent of Police of Murshidabad, Ajeet Singh Yadav,

said.

