Anti-CAA protests continue for third day in TN
Anti-CAA protests by members of Muslim community continued for the third day on Sunday in Old
Washermanpet area in the city and some other parts of Tamil Nadu.
The fresh round of agitations against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after a lull since December, followed the
violence that broke out during a protest here on Friday in which four police personnel and some protesters suffered
injuries. Agitators at Old Washermanpet area raised slogans against
CAA and sought its withdrawal during the protest, which was peaceful.
"Several Muslim outfits have joined hands and are taking part in the protest today. We seek withdrawal of the CAA..,"
a protester said. The state had witnessed a series of protests against CAA
by political parties, including the main opposition DMK and Congress, while some Muslim outfits too had hit the streets to
register their opposition to the controversial law. In a related development, several senior IPS officials
have been assigned specified areas to maintain law and order. "In view of the developments on CAA, NRC and NPR issues,
officers are directed to take charge immediately of the areas noted, take stock of law and order development and adequate
precautionery measures", the order issued by DGP J K Tripathy said.
A report from Coimbatore said members of various Muslim outfits continued their Shaheenbagh-like demonstration in
Tirupur for the third day, condemning the police action on anti-CAA agitators in Chennai.
The protesters, including a large number of women, continued their sit-in on a road despite being asked to
disperse, police said.
