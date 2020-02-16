Punjab DGP launches scheme to recognise police personnel's work

To boost the morale of the police officers who work exceptionally well and diligently, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta launched a scheme to recognise performers of the month. Gupta said here on Sunday that he launched the initiative during a high-level meeting at Phillaur on Friday, where 15 police personnel, including three women sub-inspectors, were honoured.

The DGP said the performance of the personnel was rated on action against terrorists and gangsters, arrest of proclaimed offenders, drug recoveries, property forfeiture in NDPS cases, investigation of sensitive cases, community policing initiatives and police station management. Gupta said the aim behind the scheme was to recognise the outstanding and professional work being done many Punjab police personnel during the course of their duties and to motivate the rank and file of the force which faces immense security challenges.

He hoped that the initiative would go a long way in motivating the police personnel to further excel in their profession by giving outstanding performance. The DGP said in a statement that he planned to make this initiative a monthly feature and would personally interact with the awardees and host a lunch for them at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh.

Nominations will be sought from police chiefs of various districts by 25th of every month and these will be screened by a committee comprising senior officers from the headquarters and the field. The names would be announced by the 5th of every month, he said.

