Funds allotted to Telangana higher than given to any other state: Union Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the funds allotted to Telangana in this year's Budget are much higher than those allotted to any other state.

"The central government has not reduced the funds allotted to Telangana state. Telangana has seen an increase in central fund transfers. They have been much higher than any other state. The funds for Telangana saw a 128 per cent increase in this year's budget as allotted by the central government," Sitharaman said while addressing the media after an interactive post-Budget session with traders, industry representatives, economists, academicians and policy experts.

Speaking about the GST compensation allotment to Telangana state, Sitharaman said that GST cess could not be collected and that is the reason GST cess compensation has not been given to the states, including Telangana, from 2017 to 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

