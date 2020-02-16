Chhattisgarh: Tiger chases tourist bus, two safari staff sacked

Two staff at Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Raipur in Chhattisgarh were sacked for ignoring safety protocol after a video of a tiger chasing a tourist bus went viral on social media. The incident happened on Friday evening when a group of tourists was in the jungle safari and a video shot from inside their bus showed two tigers fighting and one of the big cats lunging for a curtain on a window of the vehicle.

In the video, one of the tourists can be heard telling the drive to speed off and the tiger is seen running after the bus before giving up the chase. "After the video came to our notice, the services of the vehicle's driver Omprakash Bharti and guide Naveen Puraina were terminated. They ignored the safari's standard protocol," Nandanvan Jungle Safari Director M Mercy Bella told PTI.

"As per our preliminary inquiry, the video was shot by the guide. Guides and drivers are trained to ensure the safety of animals and visitors at the safari but these two staff ignored protocol. Instead of accelerating the vehicle, they should have waited and let the situation normalize," the official said. The safari director said a forest guard in charge of the tourist vehicle has been issued a show-cause notice.

