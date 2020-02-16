Best wishes to Kejriwal for a fruitful tenure: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi chief minister and extended him best wishes for a fruitful tenure.

Kejriwal, along with his cabinet colleagues Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the historic Ramlila Maidan.

"I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi's CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure," the prime minister, who was on a day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, tweeted.

