Best wishes to Kejriwal for a fruitful tenure: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi chief minister and extended him best wishes for a fruitful tenure. Kejriwal thanked Modi for the wishes and said the Centre and the AAP government must work together to make Delhi a city of pride for all.

"I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi's CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure," the prime minister tweeted. Modi was invited to the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday, but the prime minister was in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to launch several projects.

"Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader responded on Twitter. "We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians," he said.

Kejriwal, along with his cabinet colleagues Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the historic Ramlila Maidan.

