2 killed, 7 injured after girder of under-construction bridge

  • PTI
  • Malda
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 23:01 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:44 IST
2 killed, 7 injured after girder of under-construction bridge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Baishnabnagar area of Malda district on Sunday

evening, killing two labourers and injuring seven others, police said.

The incident occurred when a girder of the second Farakka bridge gave away around 8 pm, they said, adding, more

workers could be trapped under the debris. Two labourers died, while seven others are under

treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, a police officer said. The condition of all the seven persons is stated

to be critical, he said. Personnel of the disaster management department,

Malda, are conducting the rescue operation, the officer said. The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained,

police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

