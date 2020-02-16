Left Menu
date 2020-02-16

Women thrilled at attending Kejriwal's swearing-in, many transgenders also join

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:49 IST
For Afreen Khan, a Delhi University student who came in early from east Delhi to attend the swearing-in of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, one of the best parts of his speech was when he referred to the issue of women's safety. Kejriwal, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third successive time, in his address asserted that the people of Delhi have "given birth to a new kind of politics" which is focussed on development.

The AAP supremo said the "new politics" is about work, building schools, round-the-clock electricity supply and women's safety, among other issues. "I voted in this elections thinking about women's safety," Afreen told PTI.

"I have come here with three of my college friends as we really wanted to attend the event. I am glad I was able to witness the occasion," she said. Afreen was accompanied by her friends Neha, Nisha and Shagufta, all in their early 20s and students of a Delhi University college.

Shagufta said she liked Kejriwal's speech which touched on a wide ambit of issues that concern citizens. "The CM even said he has forgiven his rivals who had said unsavoury things about him before the elections. That was really large-hearted of him to do. Who forgives anyone in politics today. It's is all cutthroat," she said.

Noor Jehan and Mumtaz Ansari, both in their early 40s, came from Maujpur-Babarpur and were happy to attend the event, albeit a bit late. "We came a little late but were able to hear Kejriwal's speech. We had voted for AAP and we came because as women we wanted to say 'Shukriya' (thank you) to CM Kejriwal," Jehan said.

Both women who are neighbours said they came all by themselves, while the men were taking care of their children at home. "I have a son who has special needs. My husband is taking care of him so that I could come," Ansari said.

Jehan said she came because the "kind of hatred" that was being "spread during the election campaign by a party" was also defeated in the elections. "I attend Shaheen Bagh protests and at other places too. A struggle was being used to polarise people for votes," she said.

A group of transgenders also showed up at the swearing-in ceremony. "We are here to thank him (Kejriwal)," one of them said.

"Yes, I voted and I expect that Kejriwal will work for ensuring our rights too, and that we face no discrimination," said 36-year-old Runa, a transgender, flashing her inked finger. She said she hails from Kolkata but has been living here for the last 15 years to earn a living.

Several thousands of people from different parts of the country attended the oath-taking event at the Ramlila Maidan here.

