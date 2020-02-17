Chavan for authority to monitor farmers'' financial condition

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday said the state

government proposes to set up an independent authority to monitor the financial condition of farmers.

He was talking to reporters here. "I propose to establish an independent authority to

monitor the financial condition of farmers. It will help us gather real-time information about farmers and find solutions

to their problems," Chavan said. "We are also providing loan waiver to farmers. But it

is not the only solution to their problems," the PWD minister added.

Chavan also said that the decision regarding Congress' alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP for the local body elections

will be taken based on the recommendation of the local party leaders.

