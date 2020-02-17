Chavan for authority to monitor farmers'' financial condition
Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday said the state
government proposes to set up an independent authority to monitor the financial condition of farmers.
He was talking to reporters here. "I propose to establish an independent authority to
monitor the financial condition of farmers. It will help us gather real-time information about farmers and find solutions
to their problems," Chavan said. "We are also providing loan waiver to farmers. But it
is not the only solution to their problems," the PWD minister added.
Chavan also said that the decision regarding Congress' alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP for the local body elections
will be taken based on the recommendation of the local party leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Chavan
- Congress
- Maharashta
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
ALSO READ
Congress poll manifesto: Will challenge CAA in SC
Delhi polls manifesto: Congress to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to graduates and Rs 7,500 to post graduates per month
Congress promises 300 units of free electricity every month if voted to power in Delhi
Congress promises to pass resolution against CAA, move SC if voted to power in Delhi
Congress launches manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promises cashback on preserving water