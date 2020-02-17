British MP heading group on Kashmir stopped at Delhi airport

A British MP heading a parliamentary group on Kashmir on Monday claimed she was denied entry into India despite a valid visa after she landed at the airport here, a charge denied by the government which said she had been informed that her e-visa was canceled.

Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party member and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, said in a statement that she arrived in Delhi on Monday morning and was informed that her e-visa, which was valid till October 2020, had been canceled.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said the British parliamentarian had been duly informed that her visa was canceled and she arrived in Delhi despite knowing this fact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.