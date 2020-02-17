British MP heading group on Kashmir stopped at Delhi airport
A British MP heading a parliamentary group on Kashmir on Monday claimed she was denied entry into India despite a valid visa after she landed at the airport here, a charge denied by the government which said she had been informed that her e-visa was canceled.
Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party member and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, said in a statement that she arrived in Delhi on Monday morning and was informed that her e-visa, which was valid till October 2020, had been canceled.
A Home Ministry spokesperson said the British parliamentarian had been duly informed that her visa was canceled and she arrived in Delhi despite knowing this fact.
