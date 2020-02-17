TDP delegation meets Andhra Guv, demands removal of Acharya Nagarjuna University in-charge VC

A delegation of students of Acharya Nagarjuna University led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Monday and complained against varsity in-charge Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajasekhar. They alleged that the in-charge vice-chancellor had indulged in many corrupt practices in the past.

"Now he is trumpeting the voice of government and suppressing those who support Amaravati. The same in-charge VC conducted a seminar in favour of decentralisation of capital, for Sakshi media of Jagan. When some students tried to question, they were suppressed," the delegation said. "One woman student was thrashed. The in-charge VC asked her to come to the guesthouse to get answers to her questions. He is acting in an undemocratic manner," it added.

The delegation appealed to Governor Harichandan to remove Rajasekhar from his post and to never let him become the VC of the university. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

