Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBIC starts capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has now started capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective of turning districts into export hubs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 17:44 IST
CBIC starts capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has now started capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective of turning districts into export hubs. "Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has now started capturing district-wise data or origin of export goods. The idea was also recently echoed by the Hon'ble Finance Minister in her Budget speech," an official release from the finance ministry said.

"This additional information from the export declarations will provide key statistical input to policymakers on the importance of each district for exports and will help in aligning the policies to enhance local capacity," it said. The ministry said that the export declarations would now also capture declarations by exporters intending to avail India's Free and Preferential Trade Agreements (FTAs/PTAs) being exported to partner countries.

"This would provide critical data on the gains being made by Indian exporters under FTAs/PTAs and help the Government align India's foreign trade policy in the nation's best interests. Further, CBIC has now made it mandatory that every GST registered importer and exporter must declare their GSTIN on the import and export declarations. Not only will this help the taxpayers to claim the ITC Credit and IGST Refunds, it would also help in combatting frauds," read the release. The above initiatives of the CBIC will help policymakers take data-driven decisions, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

No rifles missing from SAPB, says Crime Branch

Days after the CAG report found shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridgesat the Special Armed Police Battalion here, Kerala police on Monday said a physical verification has found that no rifleswere missing. As the CAG is a ver...

Over 3,000 trains cancelled in 2019 due to maintenance work on railway network: RTI reply

Over 3,000 trains were cancelled last year due to maintenance works on the Indian Railways network, the highest since 2014, the national transporter said in response to an RTI query. This indicates that the railways has undertaken large-sca...

UPDATE 1-Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy

The Egyptian public prosecutors office is pursuing a criminal investigation into an Egyptian researcher studying in Italy on charges of spreading fake news that posed a threat to security and social stability, it said on Sunday.Patrick Zaki...

Six dead, 6 injured after van collides with stationary truck in Haryana's Hisar

Six persons died and six others sustained serious injuries after their van collided with a stationary truck near Rakhi Shahpur village in Haryanas Hisar on Monday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.The accident occurred around 8 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020