Parents and teachers, beware of 'Skullbreaker' challenge

Popular among millennials and Gen-Zers, the TikTok mobile application comes with a never-ending list of fatalities attached to it thanks to the challenges that have gone viral on the app.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 17:55 IST
  • Created: 17-02-2020 17:55 IST
Three participants filming themselves while performing the 'Skullbreaker' challenge (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Popular among millennials and Gen-Zers, the TikTok mobile application comes with a never-ending list of fatalities attached to it thanks to the challenges that have gone viral on the app. There is a new challenge in town -- the 'Skullbreaker' challenge. As the name suggests, the challenge requires three persons standing side by side with two of them knocking the third off balance while they jump together in the air. The aim is to make the middle person fall flat on his or her back.

The challenge traces its origin to Spain where it started out as a joke between two students Since then, it has now become a "viral and a big challenge". Many teachers in schools have reported that students have been indulging in this challenge.

Reports have emerged that students have severely injured themselves after attempting the challenge by filming themselves while some of them have landed up in the intensive care ward. The challenge has now gained momentum and is being shared on various social media platforms. Apparently, no video has come up from India so far.

Parents and teachers are worried about how to prevent their wards from being addicted to the dangerous challenge. It is important for parents and teachers to make sure that their wards understand the dangers of social media. It is also important that parents should keep a tab on their child's internet consumption. (ANI)

