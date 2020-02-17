Maoist camp destroyed in Odisha''s Malkangiri
A Maoist camp was destroyed by security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri district
on Monday following a heavy gunfight, officials said. The gunbattle took place inside a dense forest in the
Mudulipada area after commandos of the District Voluntary Force (DVF) and the Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a
combing and search operation on Saturday, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh D Khilari said.
The operation was launched following a tip-off about the movement of around 30 Maoists in the Bondapada-Sambalpur
forest, he said. The Maoists fired at the commandos, following which
the security forces retaliated, Khilari said, adding that the ultras, however, managed to escape taking advantage of the
darkness and difficult terrain. An intensive search operation was carried out in the
area after the exchange of fire as a follow-up. Several articles, including Maoist uniforms, kit bags, mobile phones
and torches, were seized from the site, police said.
