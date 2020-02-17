MP: Agri degree holders protest bare-bodied for jobs in Indore

Some 500 degree holders in agriculture courses on Monday protested bare-bodied in Indore

demanding the filling of 5,000 vacant posts in the Madhya Pradesh government's agriculture and horticulture departments.

Protesters, who have been on a sit-in stir since February 11 in front of the Agriculture College here, said

they were unemployed despite getting degrees in agriculture with good marks.

They lashed out at the Kamal Nath government for not sending a representative to hear out their demands.

Some 500 bare-bodied protesters marched from the college to the collectorate, a distance of around eight

kilometres, eye witnesses said. They submitted a memorandum, addressed to CM Nath, to

local officials.

