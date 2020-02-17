Locust attack:Central team in Rajasthan to assess damage to crops

A 10-member central team will be visiting locust-affected areas of Rajasthan in next two days to take stock of the damage to crops due to the insects. Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria had informed the state assembly earlier in the month that crop on over 1.49 lakh hectares was damaged in various districts due the locust attack since May last year.

The team, which arrived in Jaipur on Monday, will assess the damage in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions in three parts. The team held a meeting with Chief Secretary D B Gupta and other officials of the state Agriculture Department. The state officials urged the Centre to provide an early assistance of Rs 200 crore.

Gupta said the team was apprised of the fact that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier written to the prime minister and the Union minister for agriculture for assistance on the matter. On Tuesday, the team will meet public representatives in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore and Barmer districts besides visiting the affected areas.

