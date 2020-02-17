WB Assembly passes Rs 26,213-cr supplementary grants for FY20

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed supplementary grants of Rs 26,213 crore for the

2019-20 fiscal, defeating a cut motion brought by a Congress member.

Placing the demands for supplementary grants for the ongoing fiscal, Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that major

development and welfare work warranted such additional expenditure.

Mitra said Rs 5,440 crore was spent for the 'Khadyasathi' programme under which the poor get food at

subsidised rates. The minister said an expenditure of Rs 1,140 crore was

incurred towards relief to people affected due to cyclone 'Bulbul'.

A cut motion brought by Congress MLA Asit Mitra was defeated in the House.

Speaking in the assembly, CPI(M) legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that the state government is

earning "maximum revenue from excise collection", which is "not a good sign".

