WB Assembly passes Rs 26,213-cr supplementary grants for FY20
The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed supplementary grants of Rs 26,213 crore for the
2019-20 fiscal, defeating a cut motion brought by a Congress member.
Placing the demands for supplementary grants for the ongoing fiscal, Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that major
development and welfare work warranted such additional expenditure.
Mitra said Rs 5,440 crore was spent for the 'Khadyasathi' programme under which the poor get food at
subsidised rates. The minister said an expenditure of Rs 1,140 crore was
incurred towards relief to people affected due to cyclone 'Bulbul'.
A cut motion brought by Congress MLA Asit Mitra was defeated in the House.
Speaking in the assembly, CPI(M) legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that the state government is
earning "maximum revenue from excise collection", which is "not a good sign".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Mitra
- West Bengal Assembly
- Congress
- Sujan Chakraborty
- Asit Mitra
- CPI(M)
ALSO READ
Congress poll manifesto: Will challenge CAA in SC
Delhi polls manifesto: Congress to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to graduates and Rs 7,500 to post graduates per month
Congress launches manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promises cashback on preserving water
Congress promises 300 units of free electricity every month if voted to power in Delhi
Congress promises to pass resolution against CAA, move SC if voted to power in Delhi