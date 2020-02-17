Sedition case:3 engineering students from Kashmir re-arrested,

The three Kashmiri engineering college students here, facing sedition charges,

were re-arrested on Monday after protests broke out against police for releasing them on executing a bond.

"They (Kashmiri students) have been arrested again, produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody,"

the Hubballi-Dharwad police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI. The trio, students of a private engineering college,

were arrested on Saturday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the

Pulwama terrorist attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. They were released on Sunday on executing a bond under

Section 169 of the Criminal Procedure Code (release of accused when evidence deficient).

Police had come under flak for releasing the youth. They said the trio were apprehended this morning and

taken to court, which remanded them to judicial custody till March 2.

The action came after members of right wing outfits staged demonstrations outside the police station on Sunday.

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was among those who flayed police for releasing the youth who, he alleged,

demonstrated their "anti-India vitriol" on the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

Police said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too spoke to higher police officials about the case.

The three students were reportedly manhandled by a mob at the court.

Meanwhile, Ashok Anvekar, a member of the Hubli Bar Association, said they had decided none from the bar would

appear as counsel for the three Kashmiri students.

