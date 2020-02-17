Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sedition case:3 engineering students from Kashmir re-arrested,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hubballi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:21 IST
Sedition case:3 engineering students from Kashmir re-arrested,

The three Kashmiri engineering college students here, facing sedition charges,

were re-arrested on Monday after protests broke out against police for releasing them on executing a bond.

"They (Kashmiri students) have been arrested again, produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody,"

the Hubballi-Dharwad police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI. The trio, students of a private engineering college,

were arrested on Saturday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the

Pulwama terrorist attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. They were released on Sunday on executing a bond under

Section 169 of the Criminal Procedure Code (release of accused when evidence deficient).

Police had come under flak for releasing the youth. They said the trio were apprehended this morning and

taken to court, which remanded them to judicial custody till March 2.

The action came after members of right wing outfits staged demonstrations outside the police station on Sunday.

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik was among those who flayed police for releasing the youth who, he alleged,

demonstrated their "anti-India vitriol" on the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

Police said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too spoke to higher police officials about the case.

The three students were reportedly manhandled by a mob at the court.

Meanwhile, Ashok Anvekar, a member of the Hubli Bar Association, said they had decided none from the bar would

appear as counsel for the three Kashmiri students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS introduces 3D printing technology for jaw joint replacement

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has introduced a cutting-edge 3D printing technology for jaw joint replacements to acquire accuracy in such procedures. At a three-day workshop the 2nd AIIMS Total TMJ Replacements Workshop,...

Sebi to tighten eligibility norms for investment advisers, fees to be capped

With an aim to safeguard investors interest, markets regulator Sebi on Monday decided to tighten its eligibility norms for investment advisers and decided to introduce an upper limit for their fees. Sebi also barred use of titles like indep...

UPDATE 1-Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters dug up the lawn of Trinity College, Cambridge on Monday, as part of a week-long series of demonstrations in Britains ancient university town. The activists dug up the grass in front of the 16th-centur...

Pool car driver held for drunk driving in Kolkata

A pool car driver was detained for allegedly driving his vehicle in a drunken state inKolkata on Monday, police said. Dinesh Sharma, 40, was driving students of a prominentEnglish-medium school in central Kolkata when he was intercepted by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020