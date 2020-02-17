Arvind Kejriwal gives water portfolio to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment, Rajendra Pal WCD

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday gave Satyendar Jain charge of the Delhi Jal Board and the environment department to Gopal Rai as he allocated portfolios to his ministers with minor changes from the previous cabinet. The Delhi Jal Board was held by Kejriwal in the previous government,

Kejriwal will not hold charge of any department and instead will be overseeing works of all his ministers, an official said, adding that he will monitor operational processes and functioning of all departments. The official said the chief minister will also ensure interactions with the public to resolve grievances and induce communication between his government and the public.

The women and child department was given to Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. It was earlier held by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Jain, who is often given credit of bringing a "revolution" in Delhi's health sector, will have the challenge to fulfil the Aam Aadmi Party's pre-poll promise to ensure 24x7 water supply in the national capital.

He will continue to head the public works, home, health, industries, power and urban development departments in the new AAP government. All newly-appointed ministers will continue to hold the same charges as in the previous AAP government formed in February 2015.

Labour Minister Gopal Rai will hold the environment department and will have the challenge of reducing pollution level in the national capital. Sisodia will continue to hold the charge of the education, finance, planning, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art, culture and language and all other departments that are not yet allocated to any minister.

Rai has been allocated the employment, development, labour and general administration, environment, forest and wildlife departments as in the previous AAP government. Imran Hussain will continue to handle the food and supply and election departments of the Delhi government.

The departments of gurdwara elections, SC and ST, social welfare, cooperative have been allocated to Gautam, alongside the women and child development department, which had earlier been allocated to Sisodia. The law, justice and legislative affairs, transport, administrative reforms, information and technology and revenue departments, have been allocated to Kailash Gehlot.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 62 seats out of 70 in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

