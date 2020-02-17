Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arvind Kejriwal gives water portfolio to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment, Rajendra Pal WCD

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:58 IST
Arvind Kejriwal gives water portfolio to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment, Rajendra Pal WCD
Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday gave Satyendar Jain charge of the Delhi Jal Board and the environment department to Gopal Rai as he allocated portfolios to his ministers with minor changes from the previous cabinet. The Delhi Jal Board was held by Kejriwal in the previous government,

Kejriwal will not hold charge of any department and instead will be overseeing works of all his ministers, an official said, adding that he will monitor operational processes and functioning of all departments. The official said the chief minister will also ensure interactions with the public to resolve grievances and induce communication between his government and the public.

The women and child department was given to Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. It was earlier held by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Jain, who is often given credit of bringing a "revolution" in Delhi's health sector, will have the challenge to fulfil the Aam Aadmi Party's pre-poll promise to ensure 24x7 water supply in the national capital.

He will continue to head the public works, home, health, industries, power and urban development departments in the new AAP government. All newly-appointed ministers will continue to hold the same charges as in the previous AAP government formed in February 2015.

Labour Minister Gopal Rai will hold the environment department and will have the challenge of reducing pollution level in the national capital. Sisodia will continue to hold the charge of the education, finance, planning, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art, culture and language and all other departments that are not yet allocated to any minister.

Rai has been allocated the employment, development, labour and general administration, environment, forest and wildlife departments as in the previous AAP government. Imran Hussain will continue to handle the food and supply and election departments of the Delhi government.

The departments of gurdwara elections, SC and ST, social welfare, cooperative have been allocated to Gautam, alongside the women and child development department, which had earlier been allocated to Sisodia. The law, justice and legislative affairs, transport, administrative reforms, information and technology and revenue departments, have been allocated to Kailash Gehlot.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 62 seats out of 70 in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Create more awareness about PMFBY: Centre to stakeholders

The Centre on Monday appealed all stakeholders to create awareness among farmers about central scheme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana PMFBY. The PMFBY was launched in January 2016 replacing the older schemes to ensure farmers pay less prem...

UPDATE 2-FTSE climbs after recording weekly loss

Londons FTSE 100 recovered from two sessions of losses on Monday, as Chinas moves to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic soothed some of the nerves which have dominated the past fortnights trading. The FTSE 100 climbed 0...

UPDATE 1-Syria's Assad says his forces' gains are "prelude" to rebels' final defeat

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Monday his forces rapid recent gains in their Russian-backed military offensive presaged the eventual defeat of the nine-year insurgency that sought to oust him from power.But Assad, in an appearance...

Angels' Trout says he 'lost respect' for Astros

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he lost respect for players involved in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. They cheated. ... I dont agree with the punishment, Trout told reporters Monday at the Angels spring training facility...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020