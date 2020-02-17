Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh plans advanced sports academies to be set up in different parts of state

The Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority is planning to run state-of-the-art sports academies in different areas of the state. For this purpose, support and cooperation of corporate houses would also be sought.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 22:41 IST
Chhattisgarh plans advanced sports academies to be set up in different parts of state
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority is planning to run state-of-the-art sports academies in different areas of the state. For this purpose, support and cooperation of corporate houses would also be sought. The main objective behind the constitution of this authority is to make policy decisions in the field of sports, good coordination with sports department, decisions regarding national and international level events as well as financial assistance under the sports development schemes of the Government of India, read a statement.

New sports initiatives will also be commenced to connect the youth of the state with sports activities. These academies will be run via the Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority. The sports academies will be run from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of the industries established in the state.

These academies include hockey, archery, athletics, cricket, swimming, martial arts, football, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi and kho-kho. The stadiums will be selected soon by the executive committee of the authority constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. Important sports stadiums of the state will now be under the Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority, the statement said.

The Chief Minister has been authorized to nominate two MPs, five MLAs and two outstanding sportspersons in the Chhattisgarh Sports Authority. Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojana will be started in the state to provide financial assistance to the sportspersons for various sports activities. Traditional games of Chhattisgarh like Gedi, Bhaura, Fugri will be encouraged, the statement added.

Rajiv Yuva Mitan Clubs will be formed at the Gram Panchayat level and in urban bodies for leadership capacity, skill development among the youth in the state. Leadership, skill development activities will be conducted among the youth through Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club. The Rajiv Yuva Mittan Club Scheme will be implemented by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in 11 thousand 664 gram panchayats of 146 development blocks of the state. These clubs will be given Rs 10,000 per month for conducting their activities. For this, a state level committee will be constituted at the state level under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

At the district level, a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Minister in-charge and clubs will be implemented at the gram panchayat level under the guidance of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) at the section level. The youth of the club will be linked for promotion of various social activities such as cleanliness, tree planting programs, schemes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-ICC trial in The Hague one option for Sudan's Bashir -minister

Sudan could send former leader Omar al-Bashir and other suspects to The Hague for trial before the International Criminal Court, but any decision would need approval from military and civilian rulers, the information minister said on Monday...

UPDATE 4-Alstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion

Frances Alstom said on Monday it had agreed to buy the train division of Canadas Bombardier for up to 6.2 billion euros 6.7 billion, in the latest bid by Western rail companies to bulk up in the face of Chinese competition. Alstom, the make...

UPDATE 1-Tunisian president to call early poll if govt loses vote of confidence

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday he would dissolve parliament and call for an early election if the new government fails to win a parliamentary confidence vote amid what he called the worst political crisis since independence in...

Pak PM Imran urges UN to honour its commitments on Kashmir

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the UN to fulfil its commitments with the people of Kashmir and help them achieve right of self-determination as he met chief of the global body Antonio Guterres here. During his meeting wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020