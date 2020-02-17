Woman attempts suicide at Anand Vihar metro station

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed on Monday after a woman allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of an approaching train at Anand Vihar metro station, police said. According to police, a woman attempted suicide at platform number two of the station.

She suffered an head injury and was rushed to a hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Vikram Porwal. The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida and Vaishali in Ghaziabad.

"Delay in services between Vaishaliand Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on tracks at Anand Vihar. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. PTI KND AMP ANB

