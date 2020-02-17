Woman attempts suicide at Anand Vihar metro station
Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed on Monday after a woman allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of an approaching train at Anand Vihar metro station, police said. According to police, a woman attempted suicide at platform number two of the station.
She suffered an head injury and was rushed to a hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Vikram Porwal. The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida and Vaishali in Ghaziabad.
"Delay in services between Vaishaliand Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on tracks at Anand Vihar. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. PTI KND AMP ANB
ANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Metro
- Blue Line
- Anand Vihar
- Vikram Porwal
- Delhi
- Dwarka
- Electronic City
- Ghaziabad
- Noida
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly polls: Shah, Nadda to hold rallies; Kejriwal to lead roadshows today
Air India flight carrying second batch of Indians evacuated from Wuhan to land in Delhi today
Special hearing in Delhi HC on Nirbhaya case today
Air India flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi
AI's 2nd flight lands in Delhi with 323 Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan