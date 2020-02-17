SIT will investigate the matter: Delhi Police on Jamia library video

After a video of Delhi policemen thrashing students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library went viral, Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan on Monday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will look into the matter. "Some videos have surfaced related to the December 15 Jamia violence incident. SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The sequence of events will be established. Crowd, as seen at Jamia library in videos, includes students as well as outsiders. The investigation is going on," Ranjan said.

A video was released by Delhi Police on Sunday showing those present in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) library were trying to hide their faces with handkerchiefs. Earlier, a CCTV footage showing police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15 last year surfaced on social media. The university administration has clarified that they have not released the video.

In the CCTV footage, policemen are seen barging into the library and beating students with batons. On December 15 last year, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus.

The action followed a day of protests where some protesters -- Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles ablaze in some parts of South Delhi. (ANI)

