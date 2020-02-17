Left Menu
Development News Edition

Population of birds in India is declining catastrophically: Report

The population of birds in India is seeing a sharp decline and in some cases is catastrophic, State of India's Bird 2020, a report released on Monday at Conference of Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (COP13 CMS), has revealed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 23:54 IST
Population of birds in India is declining catastrophically: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The population of birds in India is seeing a sharp decline and in some cases is catastrophic, State of India's Bird 2020, a report released on Monday at Conference of Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (COP13 CMS), has revealed. The report stated, "The assessment of nearly 867 Indian species has revealed that the population of our birds are in overall decline, in some cases catastrophically so. Many more species show a downward trend than do an upward trend."

"Since 2000, a strong declination of 22 per cent and a decline of 52 per cent of 261 species have been registered. However, there is a visible increasing trend of 5 per cent," the report added. The report jointly released by 10 organisations stated that overall migratory species (both long-distance and within-subcontinent) show steeper declines than residents. The average steep decline of long-distance migrants is driven by species like Forest Wagtail, Pacific Golden Plover and Common Greenshank.

The report says even globally the birds' population continues to decline. The rare species are increasingly threatened with extinction, while many common species are experiencing steady population decline. However, the report showed an overall increase in the percentage of House Sparrow, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Asian Koel, Common Tailorbird along with 120 more species in stable condition population-wise.

"Within India, the main approach to conservation is legal protection. This is extended to species through the Wild Life (Protection) Act (1972 and further amendments), and to habitats through the Protected Area network," suggested the report. The Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals commenced on Monday. India will chair the presidency of COP13 for three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Lions seeking trade partner for CB Slay

The Detroit Lions are seeking a trade partner for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Monday. Sources told Schefter the Lions have spoken with multiple teams and that any team that trades for Slay would have to com...

Soccer-Atletico one of football's toughest fixtures, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his team were ready for one of footballs most difficult challenges as they prepare to visit Atletico Madrid in Tuesdays Champions League last 16 first leg. The European champions are runaway leaders in t...

UPDATE 1-Britain OK with basic Australia-type trade with EU if free-trade deal impossible - PM aide

Britain is ready to trade with the European Union on basic international terms that the bloc currently follows with Australia if a more ambitious free trade agreement cannot be reached, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Europe adviser said. Dav...

Soccer-FIFPRO to support players who walk off over racism

The world football players union FIFPRO said on Monday it will support players or teams who walk off the pitch due to racism, after the abuse suffered by FC Porto forward Moussa Marega during a Portuguese league match on Sunday. The Mali fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020