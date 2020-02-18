Left Menu
Death of worker cleaning sewer in Delhi: SJEM calls for report on land ownership

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has sought to know from the Delhi government's Social Welfare Department who does a plot of land in Karkardooma, where a 24-year-old worker died of asphyxia early this month while cleaning a sewer, belong to. The incident occurred on February 2 in CBD ground in East Delhi when Ravi, engaged by a private contractor, went inside a sewer to clean it.

While he died of asphyxia inside the sewer, another 35-year-old worker Sanjay, who went inside the sewer to rescue Ravi, suffered suffocation and had to be hospitalised. While the DDA said the land, where the incident occurred, belonged to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the civic body told the Union ministry that the area had been outsourced to the DDA for as a parking lot to the local bar association.

"As we have received conflicting reports from the two agencies, I have again asked the principal secretary of the Delhi government's social welfare department to look into the issue and revert back to me on the factual position on the land's ownership" SJEM's Economic Advisor Yogita Swaroop told PTI. Swaroop, who is monitoring the scheme to rehabilitate and provide vocational training to manual scavengers, said the victim's family had been given compensation and the police are investigating the case.

Sources said it is a gross violation of the Supreme Court guidelines if the sewer was cleaned manually instead of using machines. The apex court had made it clear that the onus of providing compensation to the family of such deceased persons while cleaning sewers lies with the state government.

They have to pay either on their own or make the contractor, who engaged the worker, to pay it. The Delhi police had earlier said the workers did not have safety gears while cleaning the sewer.

Officials said under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Rules, 2013, manual cleaning of sewers or septic tanks is totally banned even if the person has protective gear and safety devices. Even if a written permission is granted in exceptional cases for manual cleaning, the rules specify that the worker should wear safety gears, carry protective equipment including Oxygen supply.

Additionally, the rule stipulate that an ambulance must be kept ready to handle emergencies while the manhole or septic tank covers should be opened at lest three hours before the actual commencement of the cleaning job so that poisonous gases escape out of it. At least three persons should also be ready to assist the worker who enters the manhole for cleaning, the rules say.

In case of death of such a worker, it is mandatory for the state government concerned to provide a minimum ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to his family. Besides the police have to file a FIR and prosecute those responsible for his death, the rules states.

