Shiv Sena leader thrashes molester in Mumbai

In a video that went viral, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar thrashed a man who has allegedly molested many women at Matunga railway station in Mumbai.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 12:12 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 12:12 IST
Shiv Sena leader thrashes molester in Mumbai
Visual from the viral video . Image Credit: ANI

In a video that went viral, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar thrashed a man who has allegedly molested many women at Matunga railway station in Mumbai. The man was identified as Rajiur Habibur Khan (32), who was arrested by the police on January 2 on the basis of a verbal complaint made by the woman being molested.

Acting on it, the Government Railway Police (GRP) officer of Mumbai Central had caught the molester. However, no women had officially filed any complaint against the accused hence, he was later released on bail.

Later, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar took the molester to his office and thrashed him in order to "teach him a lesson" and the video of the incident went viral on February 16. In the viral video, Nandgaonkar was heard saying, "We were searching for him (accused) for so many days and now he has been found finally." Nandgaonkar later thrashed the accused man.

"In the future, if anyone molests my mothers and sisters, I will thrash him irrespective of his religion and caste. Atrocities on women have increased in Maharashtra and if this type of incident occurs in the future, then I will dislodge the hand of the person who found to be involved in such incident," he added. Taking responsibility for the safety of all the women across the state, the Shiv Sena leader has also appealed to the women to come forward and report such incidents in order to punish the accused.

"If the incident would have happened with the daughter of any VIP, prominent leader or police official so would they have left him (accused) just like that?" Nandgaonkar added. The accused was seen pleading before the leader by joining hands and he further apologized to all the women.

When the accused was arrested last month, the police maintained that the accused has targeted many women passengers. Police caught the accused based on a victim's verbal complaint and by scanning the CCTV footage at the foot over bridge. According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officer of Mumbai Central, "A woman approached the police on January 25 and acting on the complaint, the police nabbed the accused by laying a trap on the foot over bridge. The Police have also registered a case of theft against him, as he was caught stealing."

However, the court had released the accused on bail on January 3. (ANI)

