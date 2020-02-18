Traffic disrupted on Jammu-Srinagar Highway after unclaimed box found

Traffic was disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday after an unclaimed box was found lying in the Banihal belt of Ramban district, officials said.

A Road Opening Party (ROP) rushed to the spot and traffic was stopped immediately, they said.

The bomb disposal squad found that the box did not contain any explosive following which traffic was restored on the highway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

